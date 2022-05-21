Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fluor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

