Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.15. Formula One Group posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FWONK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after buying an additional 196,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,237,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWONK opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $71.17.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.