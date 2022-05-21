Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.15. Formula One Group posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 7.73%.
In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after buying an additional 196,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,237,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FWONK opened at $62.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $71.17.
About Formula One Group (Get Rating)
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
