Frank Porter Stansberry Buys 31,000 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MarketWise stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 124,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,721. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Get MarketWise alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $8,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $1,893,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTW has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.