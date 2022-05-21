Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

BEN stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

