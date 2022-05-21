Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.91 billion and the highest is $8.13 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $5.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $26.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $29.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.31 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

