Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) versus EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Financial Survey

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and EMX Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeport-McMoRan $22.85 billion 2.30 $4.31 billion $3.45 10.52 EMX Royalty $7.53 million 26.87 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -36.99

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freeport-McMoRan and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeport-McMoRan 2 5 7 0 2.36 EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus price target of $47.31, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. EMX Royalty has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.24%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Freeport-McMoRan.

Risk and Volatility

Freeport-McMoRan has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freeport-McMoRan and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeport-McMoRan 20.79% 24.06% 11.51% EMX Royalty -19.11% 1.80% 1.27%

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats EMX Royalty on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.