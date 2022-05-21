Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,037.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on FNLPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.09) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,225 ($15.10) price target (up previously from GBX 1,175 ($14.48)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

