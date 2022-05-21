FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FREY. Clarkson Capital began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.17. 513,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.42. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

