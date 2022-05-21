fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.71 Million

Analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) will report $228.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.50 million. fuboTV posted sales of $130.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.69. fuboTV has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

