Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price objective (down previously from $2.20) on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock remained flat at $$0.59 on Friday. 92,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,200. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 108,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fury Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.