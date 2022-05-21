Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLMD. Raymond James cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

