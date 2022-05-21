Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 151,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,098. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.