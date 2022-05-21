Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

GMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Gemini Therapeutics news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 191,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 82,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,343. The company has a market capitalization of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Gemini Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

