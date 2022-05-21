General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $213.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

