Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
NYSE GNE opened at $7.20 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 263,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
About Genie Energy (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.