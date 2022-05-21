Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE GNE opened at $7.20 on Friday. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,264,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 263,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

