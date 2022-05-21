Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.