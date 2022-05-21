Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Genocea Biosciences ( NASDAQ:GNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,079,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,652,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.