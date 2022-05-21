Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Genpact has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE G opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 715.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.