Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Genpact has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE G opened at $41.95 on Friday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

