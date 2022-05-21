Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,285,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671,628. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Gerdau by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

