Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “
GGB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,285,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671,628. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43.
About Gerdau
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
