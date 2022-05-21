Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter.

GGB traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $5.74. 17,285,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,671,628. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

