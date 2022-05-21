Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $384.94 million, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.22.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,058.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the third quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

