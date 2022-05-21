Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.46 million, a PE ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 11.05%. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $116,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $710,169. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

