Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GLOB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.39. 1,182,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average is $257.11. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 2,171.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

