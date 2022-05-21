GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) to report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. GMS reported sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. GMS has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

