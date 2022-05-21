Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.76 million for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 13.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 49,209 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 166.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 138,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

