Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) will post sales of $180.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.95 million and the highest is $230.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grab will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grab.

GRAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DBS Vickers cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

