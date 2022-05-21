Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graham has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

GHM opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graham by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Graham by 9,940.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

