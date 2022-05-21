Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.35 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

