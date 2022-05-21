Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE GPL opened at $0.19 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23.
Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 52.85% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
