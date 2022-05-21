Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Thumb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of GTBIF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $35.15.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.