Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of GLSI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 107,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,580,387.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 13,500 shares of company stock worth $221,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

