GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

