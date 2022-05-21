GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
