Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

Several analysts have commented on GWRE shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $77.60 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

