Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,209 shares of company stock worth $67,910 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after buying an additional 512,612 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,204,000 after buying an additional 386,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $59.32 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

