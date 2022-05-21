Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

