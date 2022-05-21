Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Hamilton Lane reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

HLNE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. 246,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

