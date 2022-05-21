Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HROW. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of HROW stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Harrow Health ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harrow Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 28,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $192,759.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,363,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harrow Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

