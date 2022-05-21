Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

HA opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $822.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.