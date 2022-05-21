Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,840. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,885,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $8,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hawkins by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.