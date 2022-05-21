Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
HWKN stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,840. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $1,885,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $8,747,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hawkins by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
