Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HWBK opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.