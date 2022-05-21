Hayden Brown Sells 8,224 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,224 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $132,159.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,947,422.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10.

On Friday, March 18th, Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $655,943.75.

UPWK stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.33. 1,730,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Upwork by 14.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

