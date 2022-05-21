HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,422. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. HCW Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HCW Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCW Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

