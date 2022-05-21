Head to Head Analysis: AvePoint (AVPT) & The Competition

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is one of 406 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AvePoint to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AvePoint and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 2 5 0 2.71 AvePoint Competitors 2885 13760 24937 692 2.55

AvePoint presently has a consensus price target of $12.28, indicating a potential upside of 132.55%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 72.34%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -20.43% -29.73% -14.70% AvePoint Competitors -30.57% -63.96% -7.33%

Risk & Volatility

AvePoint has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvePoint’s peers have a beta of 3.34, suggesting that their average share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AvePoint and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $191.91 million -$33.24 million -1.63 AvePoint Competitors $1.74 billion $276.72 million -39,672.91

AvePoint’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AvePoint. AvePoint is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AvePoint beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

