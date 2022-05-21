Head-To-Head Analysis: Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Bioqual alerts:

This table compares Bioqual and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 8.53% N/A N/A Zymergen -1,962.56% -72.62% -52.39%

68.4% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bioqual and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63

Zymergen has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 431.50%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Bioqual.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bioqual and Zymergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million 1.09 $6.33 million $6.15 11.38 Zymergen $16.74 million 7.82 -$361.79 million ($3.72) -0.34

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioqual, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bioqual beats Zymergen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual (Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.