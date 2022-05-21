Head-To-Head Analysis: Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) & Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Travelers Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Deep Yellow and Travelers Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Travelers Companies $34.82 billion 1.16 $3.66 billion $15.80 10.65

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Yellow.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Deep Yellow and Travelers Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelers Companies 2 8 3 0 2.08

Travelers Companies has a consensus price target of $178.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.10%. Given Travelers Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelers Companies is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Yellow and Travelers Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A Travelers Companies 11.18% 13.78% 3.22%

Volatility and Risk

Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Deep Yellow on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Yellow (Get Rating)

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2. It is also involved in the iron ore exploration and property investment businesses. Deep Yellow Limited, was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers' compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers' liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

