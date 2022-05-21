Head to Head Comparison: Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) & Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Society Pass and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zillow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Society Pass currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.78%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $81.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.57%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Society Pass is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Society Pass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Society Pass and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $520,000.00 87.38 -$34.76 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $8.15 billion 1.24 -$527.78 million ($2.22) -18.45

Society Pass has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -5.04% -7.61% -4.30%

Summary

Society Pass beats Zillow Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Society Pass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website. Its loyalty-focused and data-driven e-commerce marketing platform interfaces connect consumers with merchants in the F&B and lifestyle sectors. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services. The IMT segment offers premier agent, rentals, and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display, and other advertising, as well as business software solutions. The Mortgage segment provides home loans; and marketing products including custom quote and connect services. Its portfolio of brands includes Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, Zillow Closing Services, HotPads, and Out East. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

