Head to Head Contrast: Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) versus Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) and Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beach Energy and Secom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beach Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Secom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beach Energy and Secom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beach Energy $1.17 billion 2.21 $236.49 million N/A N/A Secom $9.35 billion 1.63 $839.74 million N/A N/A

Secom has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Beach Energy and Secom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A Secom 8.61% 7.93% 5.13%

Dividends

Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Secom pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Volatility and Risk

Beach Energy has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secom has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Secom beats Beach Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beach Energy (Get Rating)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons. As of June 30, 2021, it had a production capacity of 25.6 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 339 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved and probable reserves. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. Beach Energy Limited was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About Secom (Get Rating)

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences. This segment also provides maintenance services. The company's Medical Services segment offers home medical services; operates general hospital, pharmacies, and residences for seniors; provides electronic medical report systems; health and preventative care services; and sells medical equipment and pharmaceuticals. Its Insurance Services Segment provides fire insurance, automobile insurance, and cancer treatment insurance services. The company's Geospatial Information Services segment provides geospatial information services to public-sector entities, including national and local governments; private sector customers; and to overseas government agencies. Its BPO and ICT Services segment offers data center services, disaster preparedness services, BCP support services, information security services, cloud-based services, and BPO services. The Real Estate and Other Services segment engages in development and sale of condominiums equipped with distinctive security and disaster preparedness features, as well as real estate leasing, construction, installation, and other services. The company also offers electrical engineering, general office, credit, clerical, and software development services; sells security and water-treatment equipment; operates PFI correctional facilities, restaurants and shops at medical facilities; and provides lifestyle support and car maintains services, as well as sells and maintains freight elevators. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

