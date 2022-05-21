Head-To-Head Contrast: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bottomline Technologies and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies 1 7 0 0 1.88 Manhattan Associates 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $54.17, indicating a potential downside of 4.95%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $184.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.38%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies $471.40 million 5.49 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -113.98 Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 11.19 $110.47 million $1.85 63.60

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies. Bottomline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies -7.18% -5.79% -3.15% Manhattan Associates 17.27% 51.60% 23.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats Bottomline Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; PTX, a payment platform that offers various ways to pay and get paid to organizations; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to financial institutions and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking IQ, an intelligent engagement platform for banking and payments; and legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers fraud and financial crime solutions to monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and prevent suspicious activity in real time; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves grocery, food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharmaceutical, retail, third-party logistics, and wholesale industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

