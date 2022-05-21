Head-To-Head Survey: Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Couchbase alerts:

This table compares Couchbase and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase N/A N/A N/A Lottery.com N/A -29.62% -18.72%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Couchbase and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Couchbase presently has a consensus price target of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 115.78%. Lottery.com has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,071.88%. Given Lottery.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Couchbase.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Couchbase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Couchbase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Couchbase and Lottery.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $123.54 million 4.65 -$58.23 million N/A N/A Lottery.com $68.53 million 0.95 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

Lottery.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Couchbase.

Summary

Couchbase beats Lottery.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It servs governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Lottery.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.