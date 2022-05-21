Head to Head Survey: HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Sangoma Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $1.32 million $0.07 139.83 Sangoma Technologies $136.23 million 1.22 $600,000.00 ($0.37) -21.78

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HH&L Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HH&L Acquisition and Sangoma Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Sangoma Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sangoma Technologies has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.17%. Given Sangoma Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sangoma Technologies is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A 17.91% 3.62% Sangoma Technologies -6.04% -4.48% -3.05%

Summary

HH&L Acquisition beats Sangoma Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition (Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Sangoma Technologies (Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. It also provides session border controllers; telephony and media transcoding cards; and open source communications software. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

